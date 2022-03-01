Canada is providing $100-million in new humanitarian assistance to the United Nations to support aid operations in Ukraine and refugees in neighbouring countries.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan made the announcement during a virtual address to the UN Tuesday, shortly after the multilateral agency issued an urgent flash appeal for the Ukrainian crisis. The UN is asking for $1.7-billion to help address immediate humanitarian needs in Ukraine and surrounding countries, as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee the Russian invasion.

“Today we come together to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends in the face of Vladimir Putin’s naked, territorial aggression. The decisions we take today and over the coming weeks and months will not only determine how we are remembered by history but will fundamentally shape and change the world our children and our grandchildren live in,” Mr. Sajjan told the UN.

Approximately 677,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the violence in the past five days, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said at Tuesday’s meeting. The UN anticipates that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need protection as they flee to neighbouring countries in the coming months. It estimates another 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection.

The flash appeal asks for two amounts: $1.1 billion to assist six million people inside Ukraine for an initial three months. The money will provide cash assistance, food, water, sanitation, support for health care and education services, and shelter assistance to rebuild damaged homes. It also aims to maintain and establish transit and reception centres for displaced people and prevent gender-based violence in Ukraine.

The UN is requesting another $550.6-million to help Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and other countries in the region provide shelter, emergency relief items, cash assistance, and psychosocial support to Ukrainian refugees, including unaccompanied children.

