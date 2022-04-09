(L-R) A message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is played as Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (on screen) speaks onstage during Stand Up For Ukraine on April 9, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland.Brian Dowling/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $100-million in new humanitarian aid for Ukrainians on Saturday, while also pledging new supports for refugees who end up in Canada.

The Canadian government made the commitment at a rally in Warsaw, Poland held by advocacy group Global Citizen. Mr. Trudeau attended virtually. Physically in attendance were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Including this latest pledge, Canada’s humanitarian assistance commitments to Ukrainians now amount to $245-million.

The Saturday event raised a total of $12.4-billion to support Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their country. The federal government said in a news release that the money will help provide emergency health services, food, water and shelter in Ukraine, and in neighbouring countries to which refugees are flocking.

“Whether it’s food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we will continue to have your backs and provide the assistance you need at this time,” Mr. Trudeau said in the release. “We are also making it easier for Ukrainians fleeing the war to come to Canada. We are standing up for Ukraine.”

Ms. von der Leyen said Europe’s support will continue past the conflict.

“We will continue providing support. And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country,” she said.

Ottawa announced a number of new supports on Saturday for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Canada, including targeted charter flights from Ukraine to Canada, short-term income support and hotel accommodations for up to two weeks.

In addition to humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people, Ottawa has pledged financial support for Ukraine’s war-ravaged government.

Earlier this week, as part of this year’s federal budget, Canada proposed a $1-billion loan to prop up the Ukrainian government. It also announced $1.2-billion in direct support for the Ukrainian government and people. The budget said Canada is also taking every opportunity to isolate Russia at multilateral institutions.

With a report from Reuters

