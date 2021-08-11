Canada condemns China’s 11-year sentence of Michael Spavor, says ‘intense discussions’ underway to seek release of two Michaels

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Ambassador to China Dominic Barton talks to his staff outside the Dandong city detention centre after attending the guilty verdict hearing on Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for spying charges. NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian government said it condemns the espionage conviction and 11-year-sentence China has handed businessman Michael Spavor as unjust and the product of a fraudulent trial.

And Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau told reporters Wednesday that Canada’s ambassadors to China and the United States remain engaged in “intense discussions” aimed at securing the release of both Mr. Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, whose treatment by Beijing is widely seen as retaliation.

Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig were seized by Chinese state agents in December, 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition request. China demands Canada release Ms. Meng but the U.S. accuses her of lying to banking giant HSBC about Huawei’s business operations in Iran and putting the financial institution at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

On Wednesday, a court in Dandong, China, ruled that Mr. Spavor was guilty of spying and illegally providing state secrets to foreign entities. He and Mr. Kovrig, who faces similar charges, have been held for more than 975 days – measures that Canada has called “hostage diplomacy.”

Mr. Garneau said China’s behaviour in this matter is unacceptable.

“The practice of arbitrary detention, with a mock sham trial, with absolutely no transparency whatsoever and a verdict that is completely unjustified are not acceptable in terms of international rules-based law,” he told reporters.

The foreign minister said talks remain underway to free the Michaels but he refused to discuss the details, saying these must remain confidential.

In April, Canada’s ambassador to China spent three weeks in Washington trying to enlist U.S. officials’ help in freeing Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

China has urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene in the extradition process and send Ms. Meng home, but the Canadian leader has refused, saying this would put any Canadian citizen outside Canada at the risk of being kidnapped in other efforts at hostage diplomacy.

Canada has been looking to the United States to amend or withdraw the extradition request for Ms. Meng.

As The Globe and Mail reported earlier this year, Mr. Barton’s confidential mission to Washington involved discussions about a possible U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for Huawei Technologies Co. chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou that could lead to freedom for Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig.

Mr. Garneau said Mr. Barton and Kirsten Hilman, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, are still engaged in talks aimed at a solution. He declined to say if this involved a swap for Ms. Meng.

“There has been considerable and intense work done by both Ambassador Barton in China and in the United States, along with Ambassador Hillman and this work will continue to go on with the aim of arriving at the result of freeing the two Michaels,” he told reporters Wednesday.

He said Canada is continuing to put international pressure on China through a campaign launched in February to create a global coalition against the practice of “arbitrary detention,” – what others have called “hostage-taking” by sovereign countries.

Mr. Garneau noted that now 66 states have signed onto the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations.

