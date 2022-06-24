Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Canadian ERs face record wait times and closures amid labour shortages

U.S. CDC backs Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers and older children

Restaurants rebound to pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada reports

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they are reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Health professionals say the COVID-19 pandemic inflamed problems overwhelming Canadian hospitals, creating a crisis that can no longer be ignored.

In January, 2021, Janice Nguyen was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital due to severe COVID-19 – at 23 weeks pregnant. As one of the first severe cases in a pregnant woman, there was no playbook, and her condition was so dire, it was unclear whether she would survive. She has since returned home and is on the road to recovery, and giving health care teams hope for the future.

Children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 in the U.S. can start receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it on Friday.

Municipalities across Canada are grappling with lifeguard shortages due to measures put in place during the pandemic: lifeguard certification and recertification programs were put on hold.

Latin America has one of the world’s worst records of school closures during the pandemic, globally, according to a World Bank report, which shows children faced almost 60 weeks of fully or partially closed schools between March 2020 and March this year. The impact is expected to be long-lasting: The World Bank said Latin America’s school kids would see a 12 per cent decline in their lifetime earnings due to gaps in education during the pandemic.

Pandemic recovery

Figures released by Statistics Canada this week show sales at restaurants, bars and other dining spots rebounded above their prepandemic level for the first time in April.

A small but growing group of female comics is making pandemic-weary Canadians laugh on social media

In-person St-Jean Baptiste Day celebrations to be held in Quebec for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

