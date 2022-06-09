For Canada Day, we want to hear from readers who weren’t born in Canada but have embraced the country as their new home. What was your “welcome to Canada” story? Whether it was buying your first toque, voting in your first election, camping in a national park or something else entirely, we want to hear about the moment you knew you had found your home in Canada. The Globe will compile responses for an article that will be published ahead of July 1.

If you’re interested in sharing your “welcome to Canada” moment, please fill out our survey. A Globe journalist will be in touch if we would like to include your story.

Loading…

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.