Canada 'disappointed’ in U.S. move to freeze funding for World Health Organization

Open this photo in gallery International Development Minister Karina Gould responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday December 10, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A Canadian government minister says Ottawa is disappointed that U.S. President Donald Trump has frozen U.S. funding to the World Health Organization after accusing it of mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

Karina Gould, Canada’s International Development Minister, said the move was disheartening.

“Of course we’re disappointed because now more than ever a coordinated global response based on science and accurate data is essential,” the minister said in an interview.

“We are living in an unprecedented and historic situation and the global community must work with multilateral organizations, including the WHO, in order to combat this pandemic.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) Is funded by member countries. The United States, which accounts for roughly 10 per cent of its $6-billion (U.S.) annual budget, is the largest contributor to the WHO.

She said the member countries are going to have to figure out how to respond to the shortfall. “This is something the global community is going to have to grapple with and determine how we respond. The WHO plays a wide-ranging role in its response to a variety of global health challenges and so we’re going to have to figure out as a global community how we ensure that the WHO and other multilateral organizations that are playing a really important role in the response to COVID but also other development and humanitarian challenges have the resources that they need to effectively combat this pandemic.”

However Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his part, declined to criticize Mr. Trump’s move when asked repeatedly at his daily media briefing in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Asked to comment, Mr. Trudeau said: “My priority and the priority of our government right now is to do all we can to protect Canadians and ensure the health and safety of people right across the country.”

“That means working with experts right here and around the world.”

Asked if he was concerned if Mr. Trump’s measure would have consequences for the fight against COVID-19, Mr. Trudeau noted he would be holding a conference call Thursday with Group of Seven leaders to talk about coordinating the pandemic response.

Official Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer also avoided commenting on Mr. Trump’s decision, while criticizing the WHO’s performance. “This is a decision made by the president of the United States and he can explain to Americans the reasons why he made that decision.”

Mr. Scheer said the Conservatives have questions about the WHO’s conduct and “the Chinese government’s influence over that organization” and how Ottawa based many of its coronavirus planning decision on information coming from the World Health Organization despite reports that China has been concealing the full extent of the virus impact in that country. For example, The New York Times, noting China has reported about six novel coronavirus cases for every 100,000 people, well below the rates in Italy, Spain and the United States, published a story in early April the Central Intelligence Agency is cautioning the U.S. government that China has vastly understated infections.

The WHO has refused to denounce China’s concealment of information, even after it became clear that authorities in China had muzzled doctors. It has also relied on Chinese official data even when its veracity have been called into doubt - most recently by the U.S. intelligence community, which believes China deliberately manipulated numbers to mask the severity of its COVID-19 toll.

The trustworthiness of the WHO is a particular concern for countries such as Canada, where public-health leaders have sought to follow WHO recommendations despite internal warnings about the reliability of information coming from China.

Incorrect reporting on infection and death rates carries the potential of distorting data that other countries need for their pandemic forecasting and modelling.

Asked if the World Health Organization did a good job in handing the data if received from other countries, Mr. Trudeau said there will be time late for reflection and scrutiny.

“In the coming months and years there will be many reflections on various institutions and systems, both domestically and internationally, and how we can improve our response and learn from things.”

Mr. Trudeau also said, in response to a question, that the U.S. president has not put any pressure on Canada to alter its funding for the WHO.

“The president has not made any direct asks or any indirect asks around that.”

Mr. Trump announced Tuesday he would freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, blaming the international body for "mismanaging" the response to the coronavirus pandemic as he faces mounting criticism of his own response to the outbreak.

He said he would withhold between US$400-million and US$500-million worth of payments, in the middle of a health crisis, as he accused the WHO of being too close to China.

The United States is already US$99-million in arrears on its dues, according to a WHO report from last month, owing US$57.8-million for this year and US$41.2-million from previous years. Eighty other countries, including Canada, have paid in full.

The move is the latest attack by the President on an international institution. It is also Mr. Trump’s most serious effort to shift blame for the U.S.'s handling of the pandemic – he has previously accused state governors, the former Obama administration and congressional Democrats of failing to do enough to stop the virus.

But it also casts a spotlight on the WHO's relationship with China, which it has praised despite initial Chinese attempts to hide the epidemic and evidence Beijing has under-reported death totals.

"Today, I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," Mr. Trump said Tuesday.

He did not indicate what would happen after the review was complete.

The President said the WHO "put political correctness above life-saving measures" in opposing his ban on travel from China.

He said the organization caused "delays" in "declaring a public health emergency" because it was helping China hide information on the outbreak's severity.

"It would have been so easy to be truthful, and so much death has been caused by their mistakes," Mr. Trump said.

The WHO declared the coronavirus a public-health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30. Mr. Trump did not declare a national health emergency until March 13, after weeks of dismissing concerns about COVID-19 as a "hoax" and falsely insisting case numbers were falling. The U.S. now has the most deaths and confirmed cases of any country in the world.

The President has faced criticism amid revelations that members of his administration warned him of the severity of the epidemic as far back as January.

- With files from Adrian Morrow in Washington and Nathan VanderKlippe in Beijing