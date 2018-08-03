Canada earns top marks on farm-animal welfare, disease control, global report card says

A new report card on animal health says Canada should beef up its quarantine measures and make sure there is no politicking in the food safety system.
The World Organization for Animal Health has just published its assessment of Canada’s veterinary standards, focusing on farm animal welfare and disease control.
Canada scored top marks over all, meeting the highest level of standard in 35 areas out of 45.
But the report card says there’s some room for improvement if Canada wants to make its system air tight, and criticism-proof.
The organization says Canada currently has no policy for “disease-free zoning” or compartmentalizing of land animals, as defined by the body, and that in a country as big as Canada with high value exports, there’s a trade risk posed by the possibility of foreign animal disease.
It also recommends measures to reduce “non-scientific” considerations that compromise policy decisions and to maintain independence, saying sometimes decision making is tainted by strong industry lobby groups.
