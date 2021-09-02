Canada’s climate change election: Five issues we should be talking about before the Sept. 20 vote

The world is running out of time to address the climate crisis and this election could be pivotal in deciding Canada’s course of action. From the debate around infrastructure projects to how Canadians can adapt to a changing climate, there are plenty of issues that are not receiving enough attention.

On September 7 at 6:00 p.m. EST, join The Globe and Mail’s climate policy columnist Adam Radwanski and The Narwhal’s editor-in-chief Emma Gilchrist for a conversation on what environmental issues we’re not talking about enough in the federal election.

During this hour-long discussion, Radwanski and Gilchrist will be diving deep into the under-covered environmental issues that could define this election. RSVP now and submit a question.

Sign up for The Globe’s Climate newsletter for more news about our changing world.