Canada Canada found to produce most greenhouse gas emissions per person among G20 members

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Canada’s push to be an international leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by a distinction that it produces the most per-person greenhouse gas emissions among G20 economies.

Climate Transparency, a coalition of international climate organizations, is releasing its latest report analyzing the climate polices of G20 members, just two weeks before the group’s leaders summit in Argentina.

The report says none of them has a plan in place to cut emissions enough to hit the goals of the 2015 Paris climate change agreement.

The analysis says, on average, each Canadian produces 22 tonnes of greenhouse gas per year – which is the highest among all G20 members and nearly three times the G20 average of eight tonnes per person.

Canadians are also the highest per-capita users of energy, with emissions from both the transportation sector and buildings four times the G20 average.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who is about to impose a national price on carbon, acknowledges Canada needs to do more – but says her focus for now is to implement the climate framework and then consider more-ambitious targets in the future.

