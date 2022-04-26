Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 28, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Canadian government say it will change sanctions law so that assets of foreigners seized can be forfeited to the Crown and redistributed as compensation to affected victims or to help a foreign state rebuild from a war.

This could mean, for instance, that funds or property seized from Russia could be paid out to help reconstruct Ukraine or to compensate those affected by Moscow’s military assault on its neighbour.

The change would make Canada’s sanctions laws the first among Group of Seven countries to allow such actions.

“Sanctions are one of the tools available to our government to put pressure on the Russian regime as we strive to hold accountable those whose actions enabled this illegal and unjustifiable invasion,” Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Jolie said in a statement.

“Today, we are seeking the capacity to not only seize but to allow for the forfeiture of the assets of sanctioned individuals and entities and to allow us to compensate victims with the proceeds,” she said.

“Already, sanctions are crippling Russia’s economy and are depleting the resources Putin has to continue his illegal war. We will continue to apply maximum pressure on the Putin regime and impose severe costs for this war of choice.”

Draft legislation tabled in a ways and means motion Tuesday also lays out a requirement for banks to provide lists of foreign assets frozen by Canadian government sanctions so that Ottawa has an inventory of what has been seized.

The measures will be part of the budget implementation bill and the minority Liberal government has a confidence agreement with the NDP that includes voting for budget bills so they pass the House of Commons.

The government has sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and entities in connection with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

