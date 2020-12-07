 Skip to main content

Canada has agreement with Pfizer to begin delivering early doses of vaccine, Trudeau says

Kristy Kirkup
Canada has an agreement with Pfizer to begin delivering early doses of their vaccine candidate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Mr. Trudeau said that Canada has been contracted to receive up to 249,000 on Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in December.

The Prime Minister said that pending Health Canada approval of the vaccine that the first shipment of doses is tracking for delivery next week.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Shipments will continue into 2021, he said, adding that there are millions of doses on the way.

He said that the regulatory process for the approval of the vaccine is continuing and experts are working around the clock.

Canada will uphold its globally recognized gold standard for medical approvals, Mr. Trudeau added.

“I want to assure Canadians that any vaccine approved in Canada will be safe and effective,” he said.

