Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks after touring a supportive housing project for at risk women under construction in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is talking to Ukraine about reopening the Canadian embassy in Kyiv as allies restore operations at their diplomatic missions in the Ukrainian capital.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington alongside Ukraine’s Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko, Ms. Freeland said Ottawa has begun discussions even as Russia’s military assault continues in eastern and southern Ukraine.

“We’re talking about it,” she said.

Ms. Freeland said she met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Thursday night and he talked to her about the efforts the Ukrainian government is making “to restore regular life in Kyiv.”

“He talked about how the Ukrainian government is working very hard to make it safe and possible for embassies to return to Kyiv,” she said.

Ms. Freeland said she will discuss the matter with the Canadian government.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday the United Kingdom was going to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, on the heels of more than a dozen European countries that have already reopened their posts in Ukraine’s capital. The European Union has also opened its mission there.

Canada suspended operations at its Kyiv embassy on Feb. 12, nearly two weeks before Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine began. A small group of remaining diplomats then decamped to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where they continued operating and processing immigration and visa applications until Feb. 24 when all, including Ambassador Larisa Galadza left the country.

More to come.

