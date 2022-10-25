An Ontario Power Generation sign at a facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The federal government’s Canada Infrastructure Bank is putting nearly $1-billion toward the construction of the country’s first small modular reactor, located at the site of an existing nuclear plant in Ontario.

Ontario Power Generation is developing the project next to the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Small modular reactors are nuclear facilities that are far smaller than traditional plants – this one is set to generate 300 megawatts of power, compared to the 3,500-megawatt output at the Darlington facility next door.

It is set to start producing energy in 2028.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the infrastructure bank is investing $970-million in the project and says small modular reactors are a key technology in getting to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Ontario has announced a number of moves recently to try to address a looming electricity supply crunch, including seeking to extend the life of the Pickering nuclear station, procuring more natural gas generation, and rolling out energy efficiency programs.