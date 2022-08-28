Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins supporters of Toronto's LGBTQ community as they march in one of North America's largest Pride parades, on June 23, 2019.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Canada is pledging $100 million to fund what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touting as the country’s first federal five-year plan to support LGBTQ communities.

Trudeau says 75 per cent of the funding will go toward community organizations focused on diversity and inclusion.

The news comes on the last day of Pride celebrations in Ottawa, which is wrapping up with the first in-person parade after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Marci Ien, minister of women and gender equality, welcomed the action plan alongside Trudeau, saying the funds are for “all of those people who are fighting to be heard and accepted.”

She says the strategy was created following several years of consultation and research with members of the LGBTQ and two-spirit communities.

She says more than $5 million of the funding will go toward the launch of an awareness campaign to “keep communities safe and educate the wider population.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.