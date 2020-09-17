 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. to get new name to better reflect changing mandate

Jordan Press
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) President and CEO Evan Siddall steps away from the podium after addressing the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, in Vancouver on Wednesday, November 30, 2016.

The Canadian Press

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will be getting a new name in the coming months, part of a larger rebranding by the federal housing agency to better reflect its changing mandate.

The head of the Crown corporation says the decades-old name overemphasizes the financing of home ownership and does not do enough to highlight housing affordability.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Evan Siddall says changing the name would better align with the corporation’s present – and its future.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government made the agency a key overseer of the national housing strategy, involving tens of billions of dollars in combined federal, provincial and private-sector funding and financing.

Federal legislation is needed for an official name change, but Siddall says that doesn’t prevent the organization from using a trade name.

A new name along the lines of “Housing Canada” will be the subject of consultations with the 2,000-strong work force at the agency.

“I would not blame other people for how they perceive us, because the only people who control that is us,” Siddall said Thursday.

He said the word “mortgage” in the current name conveys that CMHC is a financial institution, which is partly true. But it neglects its focus on helping people afford a place to live, whether that be through buying, renting or a social housing program.

“We’ve looked at this question of what our brand is, whether we could use something that was different even without a legislative change,” he said.

“Those are all things that we’ve looked at and that I think actually we should do and we’ve talked about it pretty openly in the company.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, CMHC set the ambitious goal of providing all Canadians with homes they can afford and meet their needs by 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an economic hurdle on the path to affordability.

CMHC said last week that about $1 billion worth of mortgage payments were deferred each month during the pandemic. The agency’s annual residential mortgage industry report also said fewer Canadians are likely to get ahead on their mortgage payments this year, compared with 2019.

Siddall said the pandemic has significantly changed how governments look at housing among other parts of the economy.

“People always talk about the current moment as being an inflection point,” he said.

“There’s a moment now that policy-makers are reflecting on and we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks and months, but this is for sure a moment like that.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies