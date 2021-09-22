Canada pauses COVID-19 vaccine deliveries as supply far exceeds demand

Open this photo in gallery FedEx employees unload a shipment containing doses of the Moderna vaccine at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on March 24. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Further deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada are on pause because provinces already have more doses than they can currently use.

Canada was to get 95 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna by the end of September, but is about 20 million doses shy of that as of Wednesday.

But Canada is already sitting on a stockpile of 18.7 million doses and doesn’t need any more to fully vaccinate eligible people over the age of 12.

All provinces stopped requesting new doses by the end of August.

As such a federal government spokesman says suppliers have been asked to hold off sending any more doses to Canada for the time being.

Officials are currently in talks with suppliers and other countries that need vaccines working on plans to donate Canada’s excess doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

