The Canadian government has selected Lockheed Martin Corp., the American manufacturer of the F-35 fighter jet, as its preferred bidder in a $19-billion search for a new warplane.

The announcement will be made today, a source told The Globe and Mail. They were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

This development means Canada starts negotiating solely with Lockheed Martin on a contract for the combat aircraft.

If negotiations are successful, Canada could start taking delivery of new fighters as early as 2025, the source said.

Should negotiations fail, Canada would turn to the second-place bidder: Sweden’s Saab AB which makes the Gripen fighter.

The development is the final stage in a six-year process.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government is expected to hold up the selection of the F-35 as evidence it’s spending more on defence. However, this is a replacement of an existing asset in the Canadian Forces, not an expanded commitment to military spending.

The purchase does not require additional commitment of defence dollars because the money for this was set aside several years ago in Ottawa’s fiscal framework.

The selection of the F-35 was first reported by Reuters Monday.

