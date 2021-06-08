 Skip to main content
Canada plans to ease COVID-19 border restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers only

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Travellers are directed to take a mandatory COVID-19 test after arriving on an international flight at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the eventual easing of Canadian border restrictions such as hotel quarantine requirements will be focused on travellers who are fully vaccinated but he won’t provide a timeline for unwinding these pandemic measures.

“The steps that will be taken to ease border measures at the right time will be science-based and will be based on the fact that when people have [received] both doses of the vaccine, they are more highly protected and less at risk of transmitting COVID-19 and finding themselves in our health-care system,” he told reporters at an Ottawa news conference Tuesday.

Mr. Trudeau earlier this week signaled Ottawa is looking at taking a phased approach to welcoming back international visitors as pandemic restrictions loosen, focusing on case counts globally as part of decision-making.

Non-essential travel has been restricted for more than one year including bans at times on direct flights from other countries including the U.K. and India. Further measures were added earlier in 2021 including mandatory hotel quarantines.

Trudeau said he expects high interest from overseas travellers to visit Canada as those restrictions eventually ease because of vaccination uptake rates and case counts that are better than peer countries.

He told reporters that science shows the importance of a second dose and that using that as a re-opening guide also has the effect of providing an incentive that encourages Canadians to get their second shot.

Mr. Trudeau was asked to comment on a statement from the mayor of Niagara Falls that he’s been told by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair the gradual reopening of the border will start June 22 for those who are double-vaccinated if vaccination rates continue to climb.

The prime minister would not confirm or deny this is the plan. “We have no announcements to make today. The 21st of every month is the date on which the measures we’ve had for many months between Canada and the United States get rolled over, or not.”

Mr. Trudeau said Canada is still working with epidemiological experts and the United States on a plan. “When there are announcement to make you can be sure we will be making them.”

More to come.

With files from Bill Curry and Canadian Press

