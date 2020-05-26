 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canada pledges an additional $27-million to help countries coping with Venezuelan refugee crisis

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

International Development Minister Karina Gould responds during question period in the House of Commons, in a Dec. 10, 2019, file photo.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada is increasing its support to South American countries coping with the Venezuelan refugee crisis by $27-million.

The contribution comes at a pledging conference being hosted today by the European Union and Spain to alleviate the strain on countries such as Colombia, Peru and Ecuador that have borne the brunt of the second worst refugee crisis on the planet.

The health care and education systems of Venezuela’s neighbouring countries are under increasing strain as they absorb five million refugees while coping with the strain of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

International Development Minister Karina Gould is announcing the additional Canadian contribution, which brings Canada’s spending on the humanitarian crisis in its Western Hemisphere neighbourhood to $80-million over the past two years.

Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Claudia Blum says her country has welcomed 1.8 million Venezuelan refugees with open arms, giving them access to health care and allowing children to attend public schools.

But she says Colombia needs more financial help to cope with the increasing numbers of refugees, amid the ongoing challenging of fighting COVID-19.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies