Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.

Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don’t encounter the packaging.

A 75-day consultation period is to begin tomorrow.

Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking’s health effects.

Canada has required the photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven’t been updated in a decade.

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, notes that Canada also set a precedent by requiring the photo warnings, with other countries following suit.

He says he hopes the warnings printed on cigarettes themselves take off internationally as well.

