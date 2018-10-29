 Skip to main content

Canada Post rotating strikes spread to Winnipeg and Brandon, Man.

Canada Post rotating strikes spread to Winnipeg and Brandon, Man.

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Manitoba is the latest province to be hit by rotating strikes by members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

CUPW says 1,500 members walked off the job in Winnipeg at 10 p.m. local time Sunday and that workers in Brandon, Man., set up picket lines at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The union also reported on its website Sunday night that strikes were continuing in Niagara Falls, Ont., and in IIes-de-la-Madeleine, Que. Those job actions began on Friday and Saturday respectively.

CUPW members have been conducting rotating walkouts across the country as special mediator Morton Mitchnick tries to resolve the labour dispute.

Nearly 9,000 CUPW members walked out for two days last week in the Greater Toronto Area, creating delivery delays for tens of thousands of Canadians awaiting letters and parcels across the country.

The union has said that Canada Post needs to come to the bargaining table ready to talk about the issues that matter — health and safety, equality for (rural and suburban mail carriers) and an end to precarious work.“

For its part, Canada Post says it has made “significant offers” to CUPW — which include increased wages, job security and improved benefits — and has not asked for any concessions in return.

