Canada Post says it has cleared backlog; normal delivery times restored for most of country

Canada Post says it has cleared backlog; normal delivery times restored for most of country

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada Post mail carriers rally outside Canada Post headquarters in Ottawa on Dec. 12, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Three weeks after striking postal workers were forced back to work, Canada Post says it’s caught up on most parcel delivery backlogs that had been created by rotating walkouts.

The Crown corporation says its normal holiday delivery service guarantees have been restored across most of the country, except Vancouver.

The federal government legislated an end to job action by postal workers on Nov. 27 after Canada Post complained that a backlog of parcels was reaching historic levels ahead of the crucial holiday shopping period.

At the time, Canada Post warned the backlog could take until the end of January to clear up.

Canada Post said it delivered about four million packages between last Friday and yesterday, and will likely be able to deliver items ordered online in time for Christmas.

But it also depends on where the parcels are coming from as Canada Post expects some shipments from outside Canada might only be delivered in early January.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

