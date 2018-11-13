 Skip to main content

Canada Post says latest strikes will cause delivery delays

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Canada Post workers walk the picket line as a strike continues in Halifax on Nov. 13, 2018.

Canada Post says its employees will hold more rotating walkouts starting today and warns it will mean delivery delays, particularly in western Canada.

The Crown corporation says members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job this morning in Toronto and at its distribution centre in Scarborough, Ont.

Rotating strikes have also resumed at locations in Nova Scotia, including Halifax, as well as at a processing centre near Vancouver.

Canada Post says the Vancouver shutdown will cause significant service disruptions and add to a backlog of trailers filled with parcels that have yet to be sorted for distribution.

The strikes are restarting after workers put down their pickets Monday in recognition of Remembrance Day.

The postal union’s national president, Mike Palecek, said Monday that contract talks made little progress in recent weeks despite the presence of a special mediator whose mandate expired on Sunday.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned his government could intervene if progress isn’t made soon in the talks, which have dragged on for nearly a year.

