Canada Post suspends mail delivery to several Toronto high-rises, citing concern over COVID-19 exposure

Open this photo in gallery Shakhlo Sharipova outside the Canada Post depot where she must go to collect her mail due to delivery disruptions, in Toronto, on March 2, 2021. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Thousands of tenants in at least ten Toronto high-rise buildings, including many newcomers and low-income earners who rely on government benefit cheques delivered by post, have had their mail delivery temporarily suspended by Canada Post due to employees’ concerns about exposure to COVID-19.

Residents in three Toronto neighbourhoods have complained that delivery was stopped without warning or clear communication from Canada Post on how or when it will resume.

Amid a pandemic where low-income residents account for half the cases of COVID-19 in the city, some say the disruption feels like an added punishment for communities that have already been stigmatized.

Story continues below advertisement

Shakhlo Sharipova heard from a neighbour in early February that Canada Post had halted delivery to their building at 43 Thorncliffe Park Drive after a carrier had complained of encountering someone in a hallway without a mask (mail is delivered door-to-door in the building).

At first, she thought the delay was related to the massive outbreak at a Canada Post facility in Mississauga where more than 300 workers tested positive this year, but then saw a notice posted in her building from the Crown corporation, dated Feb. 2: “It has been brought to our attention, when delivering to your building, our Delivery Agent is unable to maintain proper physical distancing with tenants who are not wearing a face covering,” it said. The letter explained that if the carrier encountered tenants not wearing masks in the common areas, mail would be held until the following day.

After an Uber ride and an hour-and-a-half wait, Ms. Sharipova finally received the Ontario Disability Support Program cheque she was waiting on, as well as several tax documents that had been held for a month at a Canada Post depot four kilometres away.

“Those cheques are very important to us – we commit it to our rent payment,” she said.

Ms. Sharipova and another Thorncliffe Park resident, Najia Zewari, were both told by Canada Post employees at the depot that this service interruption was in place at six buildings in their neighbourhood, home to a high population of immigrants and racialized residents. In mid-January, at the peak of the second wave, Thorncliffe Park had the highest COVID-19 testing positivity rate in the city, at 23.5 per cent.

“We don’t want this community be labelled as, ‘Oh, this is COVID area – red area,’” said Ms. Zewari. “In the end, [we] are all residents of Canada and the government has equal responsibility to meet [our] needs.”

In an e-mailed response to The Globe and Mail, Valérie Chartrand, a spokesperson for Canada Post, only addressed the service interruption at the building on Thorncliffe Park Drive, and would not say where else delivery had been suspended or for how long.

Story continues below advertisement

“Wearing masks in public areas is recommended by public-health authorities and is a common courtesy to others, especially those working to provide a service. This situation is a safety risk and our service to the building will resume once it is safe to do so,” Ms. Chartrand wrote, adding that tenants could pick up mail at a depot in the meantime.

Morguard, the firm that owns the property, initially told the Globe that the company wasn’t aware of a disruption in mail service at the building. Later, the company said in an e-mailed statement that Morguard had “met and surpassed” all mask-wearing requirements at their properties and hoped for a return to regular delivery soon.

Eight kilometres north of Thorncliffe Park, residents of two highrises on Graydon Hall Drive – as well as their property management company, GH Capital Corporation – staged a protest this week in response to the suspended mail delivery at their buildings.

Property manager Julie Rahier said a postal employee informed one of her operations staff in early February that mail delivery would be paused for a day due to reports of unsafe conditions. After a few days, service resumed, then was suspended again.

Ms. Rahier said for the last year, her company has had 20 to 30 service providers attend to the building, as well as countless couriers, and none have complained about safety. A city inspector who visited the building Monday said all residents were complying with masking and physical-distancing rules, she said.

She hasn’t been able to get answers from Canada Post on what it will take for mail service to return – her phone calls and e-mails have gone unanswered.

Story continues below advertisement

Many residents rely on Canada Post to deliver cheques for employment insurance, pensions, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and other types of government assistance, Ms. Rahier said. “The impact for tenants is significant.”

At West Lodge Apartments, two highrises in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood, door-to-door mail delivery has been intermittently suspended since Feb. 9.

Hugh Mansfield, a spokesperson for property manager Hazelview, wrote in an e-mailed statement that in response to the suspension, West Lodge now puts an elevator in service mode and provides security escorts to postal workers. But if a mail carrier encounters an unmasked resident, they can still suspend delivery for a floor – or the entire building – for the day, which would then require tenants to travel 11 kilometres to the opposite end of the city to fetch their mail at a depot.

Tenant organizer Paterson Hodgson said she empathizes with her mail carrier, who told her concerns about the lack of masking were raised with Hazelview months ago. She said Hazelview did not communicate those concerns with tenants at the time, and did not respond to a letter sent by a tenant committee after the delivery suspension, requesting the company provide all tenants with masks and enforce non-compliance among any contractors on site.

“We have a bureaucratic group, Canada Post, trying to talk to a … landlord that doesn’t care about us,” Ms. Hodgson said. “The two groups of people that get left behind are us tenants who don’t get our mail, and mail carriers who … get a terrible deal.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.