Canada Post worker dies of COVID-19 after outbreak at Mississauga, Ont., facility

Open this photo in gallery The Canada Post Gateway facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 25, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A Canada Post worker at a Mississauga, Ont., facility hit by a major virus outbreak has died from COVID-19.

Canada Post confirmed the death Wednesday.

They say the individual had tested positive for the virus and last worked at the Gateway facility on Jan. 19.

The postal service says it will support employees grieving their colleague while also following guidance from Peel Public Health as it deals with the outbreak.

More than 4,500 people work at the Mississauga site and as of Tuesday, 224 people had tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1.

Canada Post said on Sunday that workers who typically work afternoon shifts at the facility were told to self-isolate for two weeks to avoid further spread.

