Canada Post worker in Toronto has died from COVID-19, union says

The union representing Canada Post employees says a worker at a Toronto facility has died as a result of COVID-19.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it received the news on Saturday.

The union says it has been advised by Canada Post that all local public health guidelines are being followed.

An outbreak was declared last week at the South Central Letter Processing Plant, where the union says the employee worked.

The union says 13 workers at the plant tested positive for COVID-19 over 14 days, which prompted the use of rapid testing.

In January, a Canada Post worker at a Mississauga, Ont., facility died after contracting the virus during a major outbreak.

