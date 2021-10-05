 Skip to main content
Canada Post’s new stamps celebrate editorial cartoonists including The Globe and Mail’s Brian Gable

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Canada Post unveiled a stamp today celebrating award-winning editorial cartoonist Brian Gable, whose work over several decades is widely lauded for making Canadians laugh and reflect.

Canada Post

Canada Post is releasing several new stamps in honour of five newspaper cartoonists who have made a mark on current events.

The first in the series, revealed Monday, features an illustration by La Presse’s Serge Chapleau, whose famous character Gérard D. Laflaque made the transition from print to television.

Another in honour of Globe and Mail editorial cartoonist Brian Gable is set to be revealed Tuesday, while a stamp for the Montreal Gazette’s Terry Mosher will be revealed Wednesday.

A tribute to the late Duncan Macpherson of the Toronto Star will be revealed Thursday, while details on a stamp in honour of the Chronicle Herald’s Bruce MacKinnon is set for Friday.

Canada Post says the stamps and collectibles will be available Friday on its website and at postal outlets across the country.

In a statement, the Crown corporation lauds the award-winning cartoonists for “thought-provoking and seminal work” that has “helped shape our national fabric over the last half-century.”

