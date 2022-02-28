Ukrainian tanks move on a road before an attack in Lugansk region on Febr. 26, 2022.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Canada is preparing another weapons shipment to Ukraine and is currently determining what can be sent, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says.

“My role in this is to make sure that this aid gets into the arms of Ukrainian soldiers that are fighting for their life and fighting for their motherland,” she told reporters Monday.

Also, Ms. Joly said Canada is telling European countries that it’s ready to take Ukrainian war refugees if necessary.

She said she’s heading to Poland this week to meet with officials in Warsaw and visit the Poland-Ukraine border.

Ms. Joly said Defence Minister Anita Anand is currently looking at options for military equipment shipments.

“My colleague Anita Anand is looking at different options and she is working with her own department to see what is possible,” Ms. Joly said.

Canada has already sent nearly $8-milion in weapons to Ukraine -- machine guns, pistols, carbines, sniper rifles and 1.5 million rounds of ammunition – as well as non-lethal aid such as helmets and night-vision goggles. Canada announced it would send additional protective gear, valued at $25-million, to Ukraine on Sunday.

Ms. Joly said Canada has already reached out to countries neighboring such as Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary to offer help with Ukrainian war refugees. She said Canada has assured these allies that it would help with massive refugee flows. Canada will work with these countries and the United Nations “to do our part when it comes to refugees.”

She said she will meet with international counterparts on this issue during her trip to Poland.

“We will make sure that Ukrainians seeking refuge will have a place to stay in Canada.”

Julie Sunday, a senior official at Global Affairs, told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs committee Monday that Canada and its allies are working to make it easier for people to leave Ukraine.

“There are very long lineups on the Ukrainian side and we have been in discussion with Ukrainian border officials to look at ways that that can expedited or that we can better support for individuals from Ukraine who are wishing to leave.”

Sandra McCardell, assistant deputy minister at Global Affairs, told the same committee that that humanitarian aid groups also need unfettered access to Ukraine.

“Unfettered access means exactly as it sounds. We believe humanitarian agencies should be able to get to the people in need,” she said.

