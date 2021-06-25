 Skip to main content
Canada adds U.S.-based Three Percenters and Aryan Strikeforce to terror list

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Three Percenters gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on June 27, 2019.

AMANDA LUCIER/The New York Times News Service

The Trudeau government is adding two more extreme right-wing groups and an American neo-Nazi to its list of terrorist entities as it tries to counter the rise white nationalist violence.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced today that the Three Percenters and Aryan Strikeforce will join the list alongside the Proud Boys, who were added in February after the storming of Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 6.

Members of the Three Percenters have been linked to a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, and senior intelligence officials say Canadian chapters have carried out training activities in Alberta and British Columbia.

A 69-year-old white supremacist named James Mason, who officials describe as a lifelong neo-Nazi who has provided “ideological and tactical instruction” on terrorist group operations in the United States, has also been placed on the list of 77 entities.

Groups on Canada’s roster of terrorist entities, created after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, may have their assets seized, and there are serious criminal penalties for helping listed organizations carry out extremist activities.

Blair says the threat of white nationalist violence is a growing concern that has exploded into public view recently with events such as the deadly attack against a Muslim family in London, Ont., earlier this month as well as a spike in antisemitic, anti-Asian anti-Black incidents.

An affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant based in the Democratic Republic of Congo has also been added to the terror list.

