Open this photo in gallery: An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard next to a police barricade outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 19.Altaf Qadri/The Associated Press

The Canadian government is reducing staff levels at its diplomatic missions in India, citing a fear for the safety of its employees as bilateral tensions remain high over allegations New Delhi was behind the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia.

The Department of Global Affairs also said it expects the Indian government to continue to protect its diplomatic staff from harm as the fallout continues from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bombshell allegation that Canada is pursing credible allegations of New Delhi’s involvement in the gangland-style murder of Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar this past June.

“In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India,” Global Affairs spokesman Jean-Pierre Godbout said in a statement.

“As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India.”

Mr. Godbout said Canada’s high commission, or embassy, in New Delhi remains open, as do Canadian consulates across the South Asian country.

He reminded the Indian government of its treaty obligations to keep Canadian diplomats safe.

“In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here” in Canada, he said.

“Global Affairs Canada will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of all our personnel, including locally engaged staff, and to protect our operations in India. Decisions are made based on a number of factors including the professional profile of an employee or personal circumstances.”

Mr. Godbout declined to reveal how many Canadian staff are being removed from Canada’s embassy and consulates in India.

Canada-India relations have entered a deep freeze after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday cited “credible allegations” and accused Indian government agents of killing Mr. Nijjar. The Government of India denied any involvement and dismissed Mr. Trudeau’s claims as “unsubstantiated.” Mr. Nijjar was shot dead in his truck in June outside a Surrey, B.C., temple.

Canada expelled a top Indian intelligence official and India responded in turn by kicking out a Canadian diplomat.

Ottawa suspended free-trade talks with New Delhi and postponed an October Canadian trade mission earlier this month as it prepared to make public its allegations.

Separately, India’s visa-processing centre in Canada suspended services Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Canada’s leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

“Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 Sept. Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice,” the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada said. It gave no further details. BLS is the agency that processes visa requests for India.

India’s External Affairs Ministry did not immediately comment.

-With files from The Canadian Press