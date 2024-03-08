Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa says it will resume aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The federal government says Canada will resume funding to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.

Canada was one of 16 countries to pause future payments to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East after Israel alleged in January that a dozen of its workers participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

The Canadian government is due to contribute $25 million to the agency known as UNRWA in April and did not miss a payment as a result of the pause.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says he has reviewed an interim report from the UN about the allegations, and the decision is being made in light of that information and the catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Ottawa says it will also send $100,000 to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization for supplies including food and blankets to be delivered to the territory.

The Canadian military will also send 300 cargo parachutes to help with airdrops of critical supplies.