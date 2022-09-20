A Taiwan Coast Guard ship travels past the coast of China, in the waters off Nangan island of Matsu archipelago in Taiwan, August 16, 2022.ANN WANG/Reuters

Canada sailed a warship Tuesday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, the same narrow passage where China staged an unprecedented show of force last month after a high-level U.S. political visit to Taipei.

HMCS Vancouver, with 230 sailors, made the transit along with an American destroyer, U.S.S. Higgins, from the Philippines to South Korean waters where it’s helping enforce sanctions against North Korea.

Daniel Le Bouthillier, head of media relations, said the Canadian military used the Strait “because it was the most direct navigational route.”

China regularly condemns Canada and its allies for using the Taiwan Strait, accusing them of threatening the peace and stability of the region.

But Canada said it’s within its right to take this route. “This sail was done in full accordance with international law, including high seas navigation rights as outlined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” said Mr. Le Bouthillier.

The transit comes just before Canadian MPs are set to make a controversial trip to Taiwan to demonstrate solidarity with the self-governed island and talk about expanding Canada-Taiwan ties.

Tensions between China and Taiwan flared up in early August after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, the highest-ranking American politician to visit in 25 years.

Beijing responded by encircling Taiwan with warships and conducted live fire exercises that sent ballistic missiles over the northern part of the island.

The menacing conduct was the largest scale of such exercises to date. China says it plans to conduct similar drills in the future and Taiwan has accused Beijing of trying to normalize military operations increasingly closer to the island.

Beijing’s authoritarian rulers consider Taiwan a breakaway province even though the Chinese Communist Party, which seized power on the mainland more than 70 years ago, has never governed the island. Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

