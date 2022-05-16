Kim Pate is among a group of senators who want 12 criminal cases to be reviewed for possible miscarriages of justice owing to race and gender.Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

One women confessed to a murder behind bars that correctional staff and fellow prisoners knew to be a suicide.

Another woman broke into a school to flee an abusive father and ended up in federal prison for more than a decade.

Two sisters have been imprisoned since 1994 for a murder that another person confessed to.

These are just four of the 12 Indigenous women profiled in a new report from a group of Canadian senators who want the cases to be reviewed for possible miscarriages of justice owing to race and gender.

In the report released on Monday morning, Senators Dawn Anderson, Yvonne Boyer and Kim Pate call for an exoneration of the 12 women, who they say have endured a pattern of discrimination, inequality and violence within the criminal justice system.

Their demand lands as the federal government is working to overhaul its conviction review process and struggling to contain soaring rates of Indigenous incarceration.

Earlier this month, correctional investigator Ivan Zinger told The Globe and Mail that for the first time, Indigenous women now make up half of the female population in federal penitentiaries, even though just 4.9 per cent of women in Canada are Indigenous. For all Indigenous prisoners, men and women, the rate stands at 32 per cent.

Minister of Justice David Lametti told The Globe that those rates should begin to decline once the government implements the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Bill C-5, which would remove mandatory minimum sentences for 20 firearms and drug crimes that disproportionately affect Black and Indigenous people before the courts.

But Senator Pate said that C-5 offers little reprieve for Indigenous women. Even if C-5 passes, 53 mandatory minimum sentences will remain on the books, she said.

“The government is tinkering with the system, whether it be Bill C-5 or any of the other things they have been talking about,” she said.

The 34-page report recommends that the government remove all mandatory minimums and eliminate the over-representation of Indigenous people in prisons by focusing on community-based alternatives to incarceration.

The request to re-examine the 12 cases would pose a significant test for Canada’s conviction review process, which is fated for a major retooling under Minister Lametti. Last year, he tapped Harry LaForme, the first Indigenous lawyer on an appellate court in Canada, and Juanita Westmoreland-Traoré, Quebec’s first Black judge, to report on how the government could create an independent commission to review miscarriages of justice.

Under the current system, anyone who has exhausted the court appeal process has to apply directly to the justice minister for a case review. In their report, the two former judges said the minister has received 186 applications since 2003 and ordered 20 new trials or appeals. All the successful applications came from men. One was Indigenous and one was Black.

Mr. Lametti said he’s currently working out parameters for a new conviction review body based on the work of the retired judges.

“One of the specific goals of that commission would be to hear a broader range of cases,” he said.

On Monday, the senators said a review of the 12 Indigenous cases would be a good test for a more equitable conviction review process.

“We advocate that their cases be reviewed as a group in order to enable a more fulsome identification and analysis of the intersections and and patterns of systemic inequality and violence experienced by each woman prior to and while navigating the criminal legal system,” the report states.

The authors write that 10 systemic factors contributed to miscarriages of justice in each of the 12 cases. Those factors include police bias, prosecutorial bias, economic and social disruption of Indigenous families stemming from the establishment of reserves, removal of children and other state policies.

The report provides brief bios of the 12 women, who are identified by initials, and explains the circumstances that led to their imprisonment.

One woman, S.D., survived residential school only to become an accomplice to an abusive drug dealer husband, the report states. In prison, she pleaded guilty to murdering a close friend who had debilitating health issues. Staff and prisoners believed it was a suicide, the report states. She spent 30 years in prison, much of that time in isolation. She was the longest-serving prisoner at the time of her 2020 release, according to the report.

T.M. first landed in prison for taking shelter in her school to escape sexual abuse at home. She was convicted for breaking and entering and spent 10 years in prison, “all in segregation, during which she developed isolation-induced schizophrenia directly linked to her extended periods in prison segregation cells and the post-traumatic stress associated with the tortures of such isolation.”

The sisters, Q.Q. and N.Q, were charged with the murder of a residential school caretaker who they said made sexual advances. Their 14-year-old cousin confessed to the killing, but the sisters were convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 and remain in prison.

Biographical details for the unidentified sisters closely align with the story of Nerissa and Odelia Quewezance. A growing number of advocates, including Innocence Canada and Congress of Aboriginal Peoples’ National Vice-Chief Kim Beaudin have been working to have their convictions overturned.

“To be clear,” the authors write, “there are more than these 12, but these are the cases we know well.”

