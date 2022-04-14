Defence Minister Anita Anand delivers remarks as HMCS Halifax departs Halifax in support of NATO’s deterrence measures in eastern Europe on March 19, 2022.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Canada is sending up to 150 troops to Poland to assist efforts to support Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s military assault on their country.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said Canadian Armed Forces members will work at refugee reception centres operated by the Polish military to help with the processing of Ukrainians who are headed for points across Europe. She said Canadians will offer some medical care and mental health support as well as spiritual services.

She said the Canadian soldiers will also offer support for Ukrainians wishing to work and study in Canada.

Separately, Ms. Anand said the Trudeau government is still working on how to deliver on a promised half-billion dollars in military aid for Ukraine – as announced in the 2022 budget last week.

The defence minister said Canada is talking to domestic arms suppliers for possible purchases but is also discussing pooling some of the funds with allies for more efficient military aid.

Ukraine’s top priorities for the $500-million Canada earmarked for military aid to Kyiv in the 2022 budget are the same ones it’s asking of all allies: anti-aircraft weapons, artillery and armoured vehicles, a senior Ukrainian diplomat told the Globe Wednesday.

“We need stuff that can help us first to close the sky. Second, we need tanks and heavy artillery to defend and also to advance attack and advance where it’s possible,” Andriy Shevchenko, a former Ukrainian ambassador to Canada, said.

Mr. Shevchenko, who is also an officer in Ukraine’s reserve forces, said Kyiv expects it will face a “World War Two-type” of land battle in eastern Ukraine where Russia has refocused its attack.

He said Ukraine anticipates it will face a “lot of tanks and armoured vehicles and artillery” as Moscow tries to consolidate its hold there.

“That pretty much gives you a sense of what we need,” the former envoy to Canada said. He said Ukraine needs these armaments now.

Russian forces have abandoned their attempt to capture the capital city of Kyiv but are redoubling their efforts in Ukraine’s east. Moscow is beefing up its forces for a new assault on the Donbas region, setting the stage for a protracted battle. Heavy losses are a certainty on both sides, military analysts have said, as the Russians try to encircle Ukraine’s fighters.

