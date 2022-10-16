Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak during a meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group and Caribbean partners on the situation in Haiti at the United Nations in New York on Sept. 21.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government has sent armoured vehicles and other supplies to Haiti to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.

The co-ordinated shipment is a joint operation between Canada and the U.S.

A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water.

Canada said in a statement with the U.S. it remains committed to supporting the Haitian National Police and its effort to train more officers.

The equipment arrived more than a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs surrounded a fuel terminal and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Demonstrators also have blocked roads in major cities to protest a sharp rise in fuel prices after Henry announced in early September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.