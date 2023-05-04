Chinese ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu speaks as part of a panel at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence on March 4, 2020.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada has summoned China’s ambassador over revelations Beijing was targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says.

She told MPs on the Commons foreign affairs committee that the Canadian government is also taking stock of what blowback it would face were it to expel any Chinese diplomats.

As The Globe and Mail first reported, Mr. Chong and his family were targeted by the Chinese government after he spearheaded a parliamentary motion that condemned Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide and Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat in Canada, was working on this matter.

David Vigneault, head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, confirmed this to Mr. Chong in a briefing this week.

Ms. Joly said Canada is still mulling how to respond.

“What we’re doing right now as a government is we’re assessing the consequences that we’ll be facing in case of diplomatic expulsion,” she said.

She said David Morrison, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, was meeting with Chinese envoy Cong Peiwu Thursday morning on the matter.

Ms. Joly warned MPs that Beijing will strike back if Canada acts.

“I think it’s important that Canadians know, what we’ve learned from the two Michaels experience, is that, of course, … the People’s Republic of China will take action,” the minister said.

“These interests, including economic interest, consular interest and also diplomatic interest will be affected.”

She told Mr. Chong she only became aware of this targeting of him after it was published in The Globe and Mail this week.

“I can only imagine the shock, the pain, the worry you have gone through due to the targeting of your family and loved ones.”

Mr. Chong said in his opinion there is no excuse for not expelling Mr. Zhao, noting Canada has expelled no Chinese diplomats in the past few years as evidence of Beijing’ foreign interference mounted.

“I can’t think of an interest more important to the Canadian state than the protection and the safety and the security of its own citizens,” Mr. Chong said.

“If we do not take that course of action, minister, we are basically putting up a giant billboard for all authoritarian states around the world that says we are open for foreign interference threat activities on Canadian soil targeting Canadian citizens, and you can conduct these activities with zero consequences.”

Ms. Joly said Canada is assessing a range of options to respond to what has happened. “All options are on the table.”

Earlier Thursday in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry played down allegations of China trying to intimidate Chong and his relatives.

“China is opposed to any interference in a country’s internal affairs. We never interfere in Canada’s internal affairs and have no interest whatsoever in doing so,” spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters, according to an official English transcription.

“We are resolute in defending our sovereignty, security and development interests and opposing actions that interfere in China’s internal affairs and harm China’s interests.”

The top-secret CSIS report revealed by The Globe on Monday says the spy agency’s reporting from 2021 indicates that China’s intelligence service, the Ministry of State Security (MSS), “has taken specific actions to target Canadian MPs” who are linked to the February, 2021, parliamentary motion condemning Beijing’s oppression of Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities. The motion, which passed, declared China’s conduct to amount to genocide.

The spy agency said an MSS officer sought information on an unnamed Canadian MP’s relatives “who may be located in the PRC, for further potential sanctions.” This effort, the CSIS report said, “is almost certainly meant to make an example of this MP and deter others from taking anti-PRC positions.”

A national-security source, whom The Globe is not naming because they risk prosecution under the Security of Information Act, said the MP targeted was Mr. Chong and that Mr. Zhao was working on this matter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday blamed CSIS for the fact Mr. Chong was never notified of this targeting. He said Canada’s spy service made the decision not to inform the MP in 2021.

Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday he didn’t know about the targeting of Mr. Chong until The Globe and Mail reported it this week and cited a 2021 top-secret assessment by CSIS.

The spy agency’s explanation, he said, was that it didn’t send the report up the chain of authority because it felt this “wasn’t a significant enough concern.”

CSIS “didn’t feel that it reached a threshold that required them to pass it up – up out of CSIS – or give more than just a defensive briefing to Mr. Chong.”

Mr. Chong has said the briefings on foreign interference were general in nature and never mentioned the threat against him and his family.

The Prime Minister also said he directed CSIS this week to alert the government from now on whenever it receives intelligence on threats to MPs or their families.

“We’re making it very, very clear to CSIS and our intelligence officials that when there are concerns that talk specifically about any MP, or about their family - those need to be elevated, even if CSIS doesn’t feel that it’s a sufficient level of concern for them to take more direct action,” he said.

“We still need to know about it.”

Security experts on Wednesday said it’s difficult to understand how intelligence assessments of the kind The Globe has reported on would remain at CSIS and be circulated no further.

Richard Fadden, a former director of CSIS who served as national-security adviser to Mr. Trudeau and former prime minister Stephen Harper, said at the very least such a document – which was marked top secret/Canadian eyes only – would have been sent to three or four other places.

He said this document would have been sent to the national-security adviser to the prime minister, to the Department of Global Affairs, to the Department of Public Safety and possibly to the RCMP.

There was a change of national-security advisers to the Prime Minister at the end of June, 2021, several weeks before CSIS produced the intelligence assessment that talked about the targeting of an MP by China.

Vincent Rigby stepped down as national-security adviser as of June 30 that year and David Morrison, who was already the foreign and defence policy adviser to the Prime Minister, took over as acting national-security adviser on August 4. In July, 2021, however, Mike MacDonald served as acting national-security adviser. A replacement national-security adviser, Jody Thomas, wasn’t named until early 2022.