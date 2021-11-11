Global Affairs Canada says it is temporarily withdrawing non-essential staff from the Canadian embassy in Haiti.

The move comes in response to a spike in gang-related violence in Haiti and a severe lack of fuel that has affected hospitals, schools and banks.

The government says the embassy in Port-au-Prince does remain open, but all Canadians should avoid non-essential travel to the country.

The fuel shortage has threatened basic services across much of Haiti, which is still recovering from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in July.

The country has also been beset by widespread gang violence, with U.S. and Haitian authorities trying to secure the release of 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped last month.

The group includes one Canadian.

