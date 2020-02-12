 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canada to host Lima Group ministers meeting on Venezuela crisis next week

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally at Bolivar Plaza, in Chacao, Venezuela, on Feb. 11, 2020.

Ariana Cubillos/The Associated Press

Canada will host a meeting of its Lima Group partners next week in an attempt to build new momentum in their effort to bring democracy to Venezuela.

The gathering of foreign ministers from the coalition of Western Hemisphere countries – minus the United States – is set for next Thursday.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is not expected to attend the meeting because he has just returned to Venezuela after an extensive world tour that included Canada, Europe and the U.S. to drum up support for his efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada and dozens of countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, and view Maduro as a dictator who stole his country’s last election.

A senior Canadian official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the plan, says next week’s meeting is an attempt to build on Guaido’s recent international travels.

Canada last hosted the Lima Group one year ago in Ottawa. The group includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies