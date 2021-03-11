Canada to mark one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic, observe national day of remembrance

Open this photo in gallery A woman lays a flower at an event honouring those who died from COVID- outside Orchard Villa retirement home in Pickering, Ont., on June 1, 2020. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Canada will mark the one-year anniversary today of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is to deliver a statement in the House of Commons this morning, designated March 11 a national day of observance to commemorate those who have died.

The government has asked Canadians to think about those whose lives were claimed by the novel coronavirus, as well as the health care and other essential workers who have been on the front lines.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Is my area coming out of COVID-19 lockdown? Can I travel out-of-province? A guide to restrictions across Canada

Other politicians, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, are also expected to speak today about the devastating effect the virus has had on Canadians.

Since the pandemic began, 2.5 million people around the world have died due to COVID-19, with more than 22,000 of them in Canada.

Health Canada has approved four COVID-19 vaccines so far and 1.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

“More and more people are getting vaccinated every day,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday. “That means more grandparents, health-care workers, and vulnerable people are now safe.

“Our top priority is to get you your shot as soon as possible. No one will be left behind.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.