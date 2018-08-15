Canada to phase out most uses of pesticides linked to bee deaths

The Canadian government plans to phase out most uses of two pesticides linked to the deaths of pollinators and other insects in a move environmental groups say is welcome, but too late.

Health Canada said on Wednesday it will end most outdoor uses of two popular insecticides, clothianidin and thiamethoxam, over three to five years because “harmful levels” of the chemical in rivers and streams are affecting mayflies, midges and other aquatic insects, an important food source for fish and birds.

Scott Kirby, director general for Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency, said the planned phase-out will begin after a consultation period ends next year. He said most uses of the chemicals will end within the three-year period, but the longer time frame is needed so growers can find replacements.

Environmental groups and critics called the move a significant step in an effort to protect bees and other pollinators, but said the ban should be in place sooner.

Ottawa previously announced a phase-out of a related pesticide, imidacloprid. All three chemicals facing a ban are in a class known as neonicotinoids, widely used to grow canola, soybeans and other field crops, in addition to sod, ornamental flowers and vegetables. The chemicals are systemic, which means they become part of the plant and render it toxic to bees and other insects.

Studies have shown the pesticides, which are neurotoxins, affect bees’ abilities’ to find food and maintain healthy, productive colonies. The chemicals are slow to break down in the soil, and can wash into water bodies.

Tibor Szabo, who raises and sells queen bees in Guelph, Ont., and sits on the board of the Ontario Beekeepers’ Association, said the proposed ban comes too late for beekeepers that have suffered lost hives and struggled to stay in business.

“These things should never have been conditionally registered without any risk assessments done on bees,” he said. “That was a complete rip-off of the taxpayer. It killed so many pollinators in the past 10 years there is no way they will ever be replaced. The genetic diversity that has been lost is permanent.”

He said chemical companies are continually developing and marketing new systemic pesticides that are just as lethal to insects as the ones being banned. This touches off more years-long testing processes in which bees and other pollinators are threatened.

“If they pull these ones what the hell are they doing about all the other ones that have popped out on the market in the past few years?” he said.

Health Canada’s Mr. Kirby dismissed concerns the pesticides would be replaced by equally harmful substitutes. “Any registered pesticide is considered acceptable for use until we undertake … a re-evaluation every 15 years or until we have information that would lead us to initiate a special review for reasons of risk,” he said.

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency faced criticism on Wednesday for its past practice of allowing pesticides to be used before fully examining the risks. The policy, known as conditional registration, was ended in 2016 but permitted the widespread use of thiamethoxam and clothianidin.

“Canada’s ‘approve now, study later’ approach has used our environment as a guinea pig. It is now clear by scientific consensus that neonics pose significant harm to ecosystems,” said Karen Ross of Montreal-based environmental group Equiterre. “By not acting quickly, the PMRA continues to fail in its mandate to protect Canadians and the environment.”

Health Canada said on Wednesday it plans to end the use of clothianidin for outdoor farming and turf uses, and thiamethoxam’s use for outdoor farming and ornamental plants. Greenhouse growers are excluded. The proposals are subject to a 90-day consultation period before a final decision will be made at the end of 2019.

In a statement, the Grain Growers of Canada said it is reviewing Ottawa’s decision, but expressed concern the government is acting too quickly to listen to farmers or take into account other information.

The three most popular neonics are banned in Europe and used under tight regulation on soybeans and corn in Ontario.

Beatrice Olivastri, chief executive officer of Friends of the Earth Canada, one of the groups that have led the fight against the use of the pesticides, noted Ottawa’s move comes shortly after the U.S. lifted a ban on neonics and genetically modified crops in wildlife refuges where agriculture is allowed. “Here’s Canada taking a positive step in the face of the U.S. going backward,” Ms. Olivastri said by phone.