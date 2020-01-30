Canada to release list of proposed banned plastic products in months, minister says

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Ottawa is on track to meet its 2021 target for regulations banning certain single-use plastics, which he said would likely include bags and straws.

In an interview with The Globe on Thursday, Mr. Wilkinson said the government expects to release a proposed list of banned products in the coming months. The list will be finalized and solidified in regulation following a consultation period. But while the rules are slated to be in place in 2021, it could be a while longer before they take effect. “There may, for some products, be phase-in periods,” Mr. Wilkinson said. “I’m not going to pre-judge that.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in June to regulate plastic waste as part of a national plan to reduce the amount of packaging that has overwhelmed municipal waste programs and is polluting Canada’s waterways. In addition to the ban, the strategy could include implementing recycled content standards for certain products, as well as working with the provinces and territories toward extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, which require manufacturers and sellers to manage the collection and recycling of the plastic waste they put into the market.

Story continues below advertisement

With the release Thursday of a state-of-the-science assessment on plastic pollution, which was conducted by Environment and Climate Change Canada in partnership with Health Canada, the government is now armed with the scientific basis it needs to take regulatory action under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA). “It’s certainly a big step forward,” Minister Wilkinson said.

The 112-page document says that macroplastics (those with particles greater than 5 millimetres) clearly cause harm to the environment, including as it relates to marine life ingesting pieces of plastic or getting tangled up in them. The assessment said the environmental and human-health impacts of microplastics – which can be absorbed into soil, accumulate in freshwater bodies like the Great Lakes, or be released into the air through tire wear and the shedding of clothing fibres – are less clear and sometimes contradictory.

Still, the assessment was firm in its recommendation: "In adherence with the precautionary principle, action is needed to reduce macro- and micro-plastics that end up in the environment.” The precautionary principle is one of CEPA’s guiding concepts and says that “where there are threats of serious or irreversible damage, lack of full scientific certainty shall not be used as a reason for postponing cost-effective measures to prevent environmental degradation.”

Usman Valiante, a senior policy analyst at consulting firm Cardwell Grove, who was involved in the development of B.C.'s residential EPR program for paper and packaging that launched in 2014, said he hopes the Liberals do not have a “knee-jerk reaction" to the assessment and then simply ban plastic bags and move on. “That’s not meaningful policy,” he said. “That’s political action.”

The government has used a state-of-the-science assessment, which reviews existing research rather than embarking on new inquiries, to impose regulations before. Two years ago, Ottawa banned the manufacture, import and sale of plastic microbeads commonly found in exfoliating or cleansing toiletry products.

Global plastic production, which relies on crude oil and natural gas as key ingredients, has increased at a rate faster than any other material, the assessment says. The International Energy Agency forecast in 2018 that global oil demand for plastic production would surpass oil demand for road passenger transport by 2050. New plastic is cheaper to make than purchasing recycling plastic. Demand for recycled plastic, then, is low, contributing to waste. And the problem has only escalated since 2018, when China announced it would stop buying recycling waste from other countries – including Canada, where total sales of plastic in 2017 were estimated at $35-billion.

Much of it ends up as trash. According to the assessment, 86 per cent of plastic waste in this country goes to landfills. Only 9 per cent is recycled and four per cent is incinerated for energy recovery. One per cent is directly released into the environment, for example as litter. That is equivalent to 29 kilotons. When it comes to the scale of plastic waste in Canada, packaging is by far the biggest offender. It accounts for 47 per cent of the proportion of total plastic disposed in 2016, the assessment says.

Story continues below advertisement

Jurisdictions around the world have already taken steps to limit plastic waste. The European Union adopted a regulatory framework in March that addresses the 10 items most often found on EU beaches. The regulations, which take effect in 2021, include a ban on single-use plastics for which alternatives exist (for example straws, coffee stirrers and cutlery), EPR schemes for certain products, and recycled content targets for plastic bottles. China has said it will ban plastic bags in major cities by the end of this year.

“People understand the impact of plastics, they understand it’s bad for the environment, they understand it’s something we really can, in our individual lives, do something about,” Minister Wilkinson said. “They want their governments to take action. I think we’re catching up to the Canadian public and in some sense we’re catching up to other parts of the world.”

Minister Wilkinson said the government looks to the EU’s strategy as a “really good model,” though he said Canada will not necessarily copy it. He said that while people have become fixated on the single-use plastics ban, the focus should be on the broader move toward a circular economy that includes recycled content standards and targets for recycling rates. This, he said, will help reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions as the country strives to reduce emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Matt Keliher, the City of Toronto’s general manager of Solid Waste Management Services, said in a recent interview that while some companies have already taken steps to rework their packaging and reduce plastic waste, federal regulation is necessary in order to “get everyone on the same page.” He cautioned, however, that Ottawa must be mindful of unintended consequences.

“If we ban the so-called single-use plastic bag, will the bags just become thicker?” he said. “Ultimately, then, more plastic will be used." He also wonders whether people who in the past reused plastic bags as kitchen catchers or to dispose of diapers, for example, will now go out and buy bags for that purpose anyhow.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “the big message is: Reduce.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.