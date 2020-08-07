 Skip to main content
Canada

Canada to retaliate with $3.6-billion in measures against U.S. aluminum tariffs

Steven Chase
Adrian MorrowU.S. Correspondent
ottawa, Washington
The Canadian government will impose retaliatory measures valued at $3.6-billion on the United States in response to new American tariffs on Canadian aluminum announced by President Donald Trump this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the retaliatory tariffs will take effect in 30 days, after Ottawa consults Canadians on precisely which American products to target.

Canada is releasing a list of possible targets, many of which include aluminum, such as American-made washing machines.

She said she regrets the fact the United States has chosen to spark a trade conflict by slapping tariffs on Canadian aluminum. “A trade dispute is the last thing anyone needs. It will only hurt an economic recovery on both sides of the border. However this is what the U.S. administration has chosen to do.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters earlier Friday that it’s his understanding the Americans are planning to next impose tariffs on Canadian steel.

Asked about this possibility, Ms. Freeland declined to directly comment but didn’t rule it out. “I have long believed that with this administration, the best Canadian policy is hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

She did, however, publicly lay blame for this decline in Canada-U.S. relations on Mr. Trump.

“This administration is the most protectionist administration in U.S. history,” Ms. Freeland said of Mr. Trump’s leadership.

The U.S. tariffs take effect on Aug. 16 and apply to raw aluminum, which the White House says accounted for 59 per cent of Canadian exports of the metal to the U.S. over the past year. Mr. Trump is imposing them under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the President to use tariffs for "national security" purposes.

The new trade battle comes during a difficult re-election campaign in the U.S.

Ms. Freeland said the possible targets for retaliatory targets are being chosen to inflict “minimal damage on Canada with strongest possible impact on the United States. We do hope when Americans look at this list they will understand why having a tariff dispute is a really bad idea.”

She said the idea that Canadian aluminum is a threat to American national security “is a ludicrous notion.”

Ontario’s Mr. Ford urged consumers to buy made-in-Canada goods instead of American imports.

“We can hit them where it hurts,” he said. He said “I love the American people” but right now, “It’s us versus them.”

He said he’s very disappointed in Mr. Trump.

"Who does this? In times like these, who tries to go after your closest ally, your closest trading partner, your No. 1 customer in the entire world?

“Well President Trump did this.”

He said consumers should start showing their displeasure when shopping because Canadians buy so much from the United States. He urged retailers and manufacturers to stick “made-in-Ontario” and “made-in-Canada” logos on products.

“We need you to start buying more made-in-Ontario and made-in Canada goods,” he said, advising people to change their buying behaviour at “the Canadian Tires, the Home Depots, the Home Hardwares, the Metros, the Sobeys, the Wal-Marts.”

Earlier this week, at a Whirlpool washing machine factory in Ohio, Mr. Trump accused industry north of the border of trying to "kill all our aluminum jobs" with a "flood" of exports.

“Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual,” he said.

The United States does not produce enough aluminum to meet its own demand. This means U.S. businesses and consumers will either have to pay the tariff to continue importing Canadian aluminum or find other foreign sources.

Canadian aluminum sales to the U.S. totalled US$8.4-billion in 2017, the last full year without tariffs, accounting for 80 per cent of Canada's exports of the metal.

The President last imposed tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel in 2018.

Two U.S. companies, Century Aluminum Co. and Magnitude 7 Metals, have lobbied Mr. Trump to re-impose tariffs, arguing that aluminum imports from Canada have surged since they were lifted. But Canadian metals producers, as well as most of the U.S. industry, say there is no surge and that overall imports from Canada are comparable to their levels before the tariffs.

In talks between the two countries in recent weeks, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer demanded Canada agree to aluminum export quotas to avoid renewed tariffs, the Globe reported earlier this week, but Ottawa refused to accept quotas.

Mr. Trump has built his political brand on blaming other countries for the hollowing out of the U.S. manufacturing industry and embracing protectionist measures. Less than three months from election day, he trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls and has lost ground over the summer amid a mounting COVID-19 case count.

- With files from Laura Stone at Queen’s Park

