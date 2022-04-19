A man tries to extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment at a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 19.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press

Canada will send heavy artillery weapons to Ukraine as the land battle with Russia intensifies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday, describing the fight with Moscow as a struggle for liberty and democracy.

“Ukrainians have fought like heroes over the past number of months and they’re not just fighting for Ukraine, they are fighting for the values that underpin so many of our free and democratic societies,” Mr. Trudeau said during a visit to New Brunswick.

He offered no more details on the promised weapons shipment, saying these would come later. Heavy artillery guns can fire large-calibre shells at long-range – much further than infantry weapons.

Mr. Trudeau’s announcement came hours after he, U.S. President Joe Biden and other allied leaders discussed imposing further economic pain on Russia and vowed to provide more weaponry and aid to Ukraine as Moscow launched an all-out assault on eastern Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One as Mr. Biden flew to New Hampshire that the leaders reiterated their commitment to providing security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russian’s invasion.

She said the United States is preparing another round of sanctions to impose on Moscow in coming days.

In the 90-minute video call, Mr. Biden and the allies discussed their diplomatic engagements and co-ordinated efforts to continue to impose “severe economic costs to hold Russia accountable,” said Ms. Psaki. They are to co-ordinate through the G7, the European Union and NATO, she added.

Russia seized a town in eastern Ukraine as part of a fresh all-out assault that Ukraine has described as the Battle of Donbas aimed at taking two provinces.

The United States sees Russia carrying out a “prelude” to larger, expected offensive operations in the eastern part of its neighboring country, a senior U.S. official on Tuesday.

Among those on the call were Mr. Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the leaders of Poland, Japan and Italy.

Mr. Biden, asked by reporters if he planned to supply Ukraine with more artillery, said he would do so.

Ms. Psaki said more U.S. military aid is planned.

“We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance,” she said.

A French presidential adviser said allies had discussed how to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war if it’s not part of NATO and its automatic defense mechanism known as article 5.

“Our country is ready to provide security guarantees,” the French official said. “It would be military supplies so that it can deal with a new attack or, possibly, guarantees that would see us get involved if Ukraine is attacked in a way where we could assess how to assist it.”

- With files from Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.