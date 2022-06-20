Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand in a file photo taken in Singapore on June 12, 2022.CAROLINE CHIA/Reuters

The Canadian government will spend $4.9-billion over six years to help upgrade continental defences as part of a modernization of NORAD.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the investment Monday at Canadian Forces base Trenton.

A major component of upgrading the North American Aerospace Defence Command is replacing the soon-to-be obsolete North Warning System, a joint U.S. and Canadian radar system that includes dozens of sites from Yukon to Labrador. Its job is to detect airborne threats, originally long-range bombers.

More to come

