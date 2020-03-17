 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel

Marieke Walsh
Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
OTTAWA
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close the border on Wednesday, while allowing trade and commerce to continue, sources say.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, the two countries are finalizing a deal to close the border to non-essential travel.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not granted permission to speak publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

An official said the two countries are in advanced talks but are still working out the details, including what the definition of non-essential travelers will be.

Generally speaking, the official defined non-essential travel as tourism and cross-border shoppers. The federal government has stressed that border closures will not affect Canadians and permanent residents returning to the country.

On Monday, Canada announced it was closing the border to non-citizens with the exception of permanent residents and Americans among a few other exemptions. At the time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the exception for Americans was done because of the particular relationship Canada has with the U.S.

Government ministers have described the cross-border traffic between the two countries as a “lifeline.”

There is more work to be done to finalize the deal, the official said, but they underscored the partial shutdown would still allow for medical supplies, food and other goods to continue to cross the border.

Both countries want to keep going with trade and commerce, the official said. That includes things such as auto parts, which the official said would continue to be moved.

A different source said discussions focused on protecting the supply chain and ensuring cargo can still get through.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier Tuesday that he was “discussing things” with Canada, but wouldn’t say that the U.S. would close the border when asked about the possibility.

“I don’t want to say that. But we are discussing things with Canada, and we’re discussing things with Mexico, quite honestly,” he said at a White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. “And, again, the relationship is outstanding with both. Outstanding.”

The President pointed out that Canada had exempted U.S. citizens from the travel ban announced earlier in the week. “Canada has not closed it to the United States,” he said.

With a report from Adrian Morrow

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies