Canada was ‘disgraceful’ accomplice of U.S. in Meng arrest, China ambassador says

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Ambassador of China to Canada Cong Peiwu says Canada acted as a "disgraceful" accomplice to the United States in arresting Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou on an American extradition warrant.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

China’s ambassador to Canada says Canada acted as a “disgraceful” accomplice to the United States in arresting Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou on an American extradition warrant.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu tells The Canadian Press that Canada must release Meng, who he says is being arbitrarily and unjustly detained by Canada, or Canada-China relations won’t be able to return to normal.

Cong also suggests that even if Meng is released, there are no guarantees that Michael Korvig or Michael Spavor, the two Canadian men who began their third year in Chinese prisons today, would be released in kind.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shot back at China today, once again calling on the People’s Republic to release the two, saying they are being arbitrarily detained in an act of “hostage diplomacy.”

Trudeau says Canada arrested Meng as part of its lawful compliance with an extradition treaty with its closest ally, the U.S.

China confirmed Thursday that Kovrig and Spavor would face a national security trial, but Cong could provide no further details on when or how that legal proceeding would unfold.

