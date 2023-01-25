Police in Halifax have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man scheduled to appear as a witness in an ongoing murder trial.

Halifax Regional Police are requesting the public’s help in finding Pookiel McCabe.

Police say they believe McCabe, who used to live in Halifax, is now living somewhere in the Toronto area.

McCabe was expected to testify at the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson, a former Dalhousie University student accused of fatally shooting fellow student Taylor Samson during a drug deal in Halifax on Aug. 15, 2015.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old accused pleaded not guilty to the charge in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The court proceeding marks the second time Sandeson has been put on trial for allegedly killing Samson – a verdict from a trial in 2017 was overturned on appeal.