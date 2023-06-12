The latest on wildfires and wildfire smoke in Canada The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said there were 452 fires burning on Monday in 10 provinces and two territories. There are 221 out of control fires. More than 48,000 square kilometres have burned in Canada so far this year, making 2023 the second-worst year for wildfires on record. That’s before the hottest months of the year have even begun. In 2014, more than 46,000 square kilometres burned, the most ever in a single year. At the current pace, that total is expected to be passed this weekend. Follow updates from across the country below.

E.U. sending nearly 350 firefighters to help battle wildfires in Quebec

A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.

One hundred and nine firefighters from France arrived last Thursday and spent the weekend dousing flames in Quebec, where fires have forced nearly 14,000 people to flee their homes.

Another 140 reinforcements from Portugal and 97 from Spain are due to arrive in Quebec City on Wednesday, said Claire Kowalewski, the European Union Emergency Response Coordination Centre’s liaison officer in Canada.

It’s the first time in the centre’s 22-year history that it has sent firefighters to help in Canada, Kowalewski said.

“There is this solidarity,” she said. “Today, unfortunately, it’s Canada that is facing these terrible fires. But last year in Spain, it was also a terrible year.”

The firefighters understand each other, even if they don’t speak the same languages or even use the same techniques, Kowalewski said, adding: “In the end, they have the same objectives.”

Canadian officials have described the destruction from this year’s wildfire season as “unprecedented.” Nearly 430 forest fires roared across the country on Sunday, 210 of which were burning out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Evacuations have been widespread, with more than 100,000 people in nine provinces and territories forced to leave their homes as quickly spreading flames approached.

Officials say the warm, dry conditions driving the fires are expected to prevail in nearly every province and territory through the summer.

Kowalewski is a fire officer in France, and she was seconded to work with the E.U.’s emergency coordination centre. She’s temporarily based at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg, where she is overseeing all of the logistics for the European firefighters. There are officers there from other countries that have pitched in to help, including Costa Rica and South Africa, she said.

Canada made an official request for help last Wednesday, triggering the E.U. Civil Protection Mechanism, she said. That call for help went out to 36 different member jurisdictions. In response, the firefighters from France, Portugal and Spain all volunteered to help.

The forest fire season has not begun in their countries and the firefighters saw a window of opportunity to help out across the Atlantic, said Kowalewski.

“They are really proud to come here,” she said. They’ll stay until they aren’t needed anymore, or until they’re needed back in Europe.

She said so far, she and all of the French fire crews have felt welcome. “The firefighters are saying relations with their Canadian colleagues are very good and really, everything is going well,” she said.

On Sunday, that sentiment was shared by authorities in Quebec. Maïté Blanchette Vézina, the province’s natural resources minister, told reporters that firefighters had begun to attack a fire threatening the Atikamekw community of Obedjiwan, rather than just respond to it. That was thanks to help of fire crews from other jurisdictions, including the team from France, she said.

Kowalewski was pleased to hear it. “I hope that the Portuguese and Spanish will also bring a lot of support,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Hundreds of wildfires continue to rage in several provinces including Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, even as firefighters make progress in some areas – triggering new evacuations over the weekend and preventing other residents from returning home.

Wildfire updates in Quebec

More than 14,000 people were under evacuation orders in Quebec Sunday, the minister’s office said, and more than 1,000 personnel – including domestic and foreign firefighters and Canadian Armed Forces members – were at work fighting 38 blazes.

This remained a fraction of the 117 wildfires raging Sunday across the province’s “intensive zone,” covering most of the inhabited territory. So far, wildfires have burned more than 740,000 hectares in the zone, which is more than 300 times the average at this time of year for the past decade.

Nearly 350 additional firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to contribute with the wildfire battle, according to The Canadian Press.

Another 140 reinforcements from Portugal and 97 from Spain are due to arrive in Quebec City on Wednesday, said Claire Kowalewski, the European Union Emergency Response Coordination Centre’s liaison officer in Canada.

Wildfire updates in Nova Scotia

Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada’s Department of National Defence were in southwestern Nova Scotia on Sunday to battle the largest wildfire in the province’s history.

The province says there are 139 firefighters tackling the massive blaze near Barrington Lake, including five from P.E.I. and 14 from Newfoundland and Labrador, according to The Canadian Press.

Wildfire updates in B.C.

An advisory published Saturday by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that Highway 4, on Vancouver Island, would remain closed throughout the weekend because of a wildfire near Cameron Lake.

After rain brought respite Friday and Saturday, the Cameron Bluffs wildfire remained out of control and saw significant growth Sunday as hot, dry weather came back, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

There were 83 active wildfires in the province, including 25 deemed out of control according to the online provincial emergency map Sunday.

Wildfire updates in Alberta

In Western Alberta, the town of Edson was evacuated Friday for the second time this spring after a fire burning near the community of about 8,400 people jumped fire guards and moved closer to populated areas.

In a video update Sunday, town and county officials said the fire still represented a threat and the evacuation order remained in place.

There were 76 active wildfires in the province Sunday, according to the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard, including 24 deemed out of control.