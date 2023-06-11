The latest on wildfires and wildfire smoke in Canada The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said there were 427 fires burning on Saturday in 10 provinces and two territories. There are 206 out of control fires. More than 43,000 square kilometres have burned in Canada so far this year, making 2023 the second-worst year for wildfires on record. That’s before the hottest months of the year have even begun. In 2014, more than 46,000 square kilometres burned, the most ever in a single year. At the current pace, that total is expected to be passed this weekend. Follow updates from across the country below.

Hundreds of wildfires continue to rage across the country, most of them in Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Wildfire updates in Quebec

Quebec’s natural resources minister says wilderness firefighters are now taking the offensive against the province’s forest fires instead of just reacting to the blazes.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina says co-ordinated attacks against the fires are now possible due to reinforcements from other jurisdictions, including a team of wilderness firefighters from France.

She says there are still 131 fires burning in the province, but the number of out of control fires has dropped by 28 to 44.

But she says it’s not yet safe to allow people to return to any of the communities that have been evacuated.

Blanchette Vézina says discussions with local officials about allowing people to return to Chibougamau, Que., where around 7,500 people were forced from their homes, and the surrounding area will take place today and Monday but the situation has not improved enough around evacuated communities in western Quebec.

With no rain expected in affected areas before Tuesday, she says the flammability index remains high. The Canadian Press

Wildfire updates in Nova Scotia

Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada’s Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia Sunday to battle the largest wildfire in the province’s history.

The province says there are 139 firefighters tackling the massive blaze near Barrington Lake, including five from P.E.I. and 14 from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Seventeen firefighters are from the U.S. and 33 are from the Department of National Defence, while members of local volunteer and municipal fire crews are standing by.

The Barrington Lake fire in Shelburne County has grown to about 235 square kilometres since it first broke out on May 27.

Provincial officials say it remains out of control, but it has stopped spreading. The Canadian Press

Wildfire updates in B.C.

Residents in parts of northeast British Columbia have been asked to flee their homes because of encroaching wildfires.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has issued an evacuation alert for the remote areas of Ittsi Creek and Maxhamish Lake, located about 125 kilometres north of Fort Nelson.

On Vancouver Island, the first guided convoy of essential services vehicles left Lake Cowichan today on an unpaved logging road, heading toward several communities cut off by forest fires.

Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino have been stranded since a wildfire cut off access to Highway 4, the area’s major transportation link.

Pilot vehicles will guide convoys of commercial vehicles carrying people and supplies to those communities until further notice. The Canadian Press

Wildfire updates in Alberta

Extreme fire conditions that were anticipated for a blaze that forced the evacuation of the town of Edson didn’t materialize as forecast on Saturday, but officials warned winds could still shift and they urged anyone who stayed behind to get out immediately.

Edson’s chief administrative officer, Christine Beveridge, told a video update on social media on Saturday evening that winds weren’t as strong as forecast earlier in the day, and she said the fire was holding at approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the town’s boundary.

She also said the area got a slight amount of precipitation on Saturday. The Canadian Press