The latest on wildfires and wildfire smoke in Canada As of Wednesday afternoon, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre database showed 440 fires burning in nine provinces and two territories. More than half were considered out of control. The amount of land burned surpassed the 40,000-square-kilometre mark Wednesday, making the 2023 fire season Canada’s fourth-worst on record before the summer has even officially begun. At the current pace of burning, the all-time record is expected to be surpassed by next week. Follow updates from across the country below.

In summary

British Columbia: The only major highway linking Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet to the rest of British Columbia was cut off because of a small wildfire.

Alberta: The province has lifted its state of emergency, but 65 fires remain burning, with 17 out of control.

Ontario: Air quality risks for the Greater Toronto Area, the Niagara region and southwestern Ontario will only increase through the end of the week, according to forecasts.

Quebec: There are 163 fires still burning in the province, 117 of them out of control, while some hydro towers are in jeopardy due to the fires.

Nova Scotia: The Tantallon fire that destroyed 151 homes has been contained, but the Barrington Lake fire, which has damaged or destroyed at least 60 homes and cottages, remains out of control.

U.S. firefighters ready to deploy to Canada, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all of his country’s federal firefighting personnel to be ready to deploy to Canada as raging wildfires north of the border blanket northeastern U.S. cities in a thick, smoky haze.

Mr. Biden made the offer in a telephone call to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late Wednesday, the White House said. The U.S. has already sent 600 firefighters and some water bombers to help battle the blazes.

“The President has directed his team to deploy all available federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities,” Mr. Biden’s office said in a summary of the call. “The two leaders also discussed continued co-operation to prevent wildfires and address the health impacts that such fires have on our communities.”

The presidential action comes as New York, Washington, and other major U.S. cities suffer unprecedently bad air quality because of the blazes. The U.S. west coast has dealt with similar problems for years, but this marks the first time in recent memory that the country’s political and economic centres of power have seen such direct effects from forest fires.

“It is yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities,” Karine Jean-Pierre, Mr. Biden’s spokeswoman, told a briefing.

Explainer: How does wildfire smoke affect air quality and your health?

Mr. Trudeau tweeted that more U.S. firefighters are “en route” and that he had thanked Mr. Biden for his “critical support.”

“We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change. These fires are affecting everyday routines, lives and livelihoods,” he wrote.

Late in the day, New York reached 484 on the Air Quality Index, by far the worst in the world and more than double the numbers of perennially polluted cities such as Delhi, Hanoi and Shanghai. At times, the sky glowed a Venusian yellow, the haze completely obscuring Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

The New York Yankees postponed a Wednesday evening game by 24 hours in a bid to give the air time to clear.

The cover of the New York Post on Thursday featured a photo of the haze and the headline “Blame Canada!” The paper described the city as an “eerie, smoky hell” underneath a banner bearing Canadian flags and the tagline “Eh!pocalypse Now.”

Open this photo in gallery: The One World Trade Center and the New York skyline are seen as a man jogs through the Liberty State Park while the smoke from Canadian wildfires covers the Manhattan borough on June 8, 2023 in New Jersey.Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

By Thursday morning, Philadelphia had overtaken New York as the city with the world’s worst air quality. All flights arriving at the city’s airport were stopped because of poor visibility, while flights into New York’s LaGuardia were delayed.

Washington, D.C.’s air quality had reached 237 – its worst so far – and the scent of campfire permeated the city’s streets. Local officials warned residents to limit their time outside and to wear KN95 masks.

Congressman Dan Goldman, who represents Lower Manhattan, told The Globe and Mail that he hoped the crisis would push legislators to take more action on climate change.

“The silver lining, if there ever is a silver lining in these types of disastrous events, is that it starts to impact people who are otherwise not impacted on a daily basis,” he said in an interview outside the Capitol. “We have many Republican members of Congress who are climate deniers or don’t believe that we need legislation to combat climate change. They’re breathing this air today, as well, just like we are.”

The U.S. last year passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included subsidies for green energy infrastructure. Congress passed the measures on strictly partisan lines, with all Republican legislators either voting against the Act or not voting.

One prominent climate denier, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared to suggest Canada’s desire to fight climate change was somehow responsible for the fires. “New York has the worst air quality in history due to wild fires from Climate Cult Canada,” she tweeted.

Ms. Greene once famously floated a conspiracy theory that 2018 wildfires in California were actually started by a space laser.

- Adrian Morrow